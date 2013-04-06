Brave Mladenovic carries French hopes
PARIS Local hope Kristina Mladenovic, tagged as one of the French Open favourites, will try to put her back problem behind her when she takes on Italian Sara Errani in the second round on Wednesday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich set several Bundesliga records en route to Saturday's title success. Here are some of the records broken and some they can still improve in the remaining six games.
Records broken this season:
Earliest Bundesliga champion: matchday 28
Best start to a season: eight straight wins
Most away wins in a season: 13
Most consecutive away games with clean sheets from start of season: five
Earliest unofficial mid-season champion at the halfway mark
Records they can still break this season: (current record holders in brackets)
Fewest goals conceded: 21 (Bayern Munich)
Most points in a season: 81 (Borussia Dortmund)
Biggest point difference: 16 (Bayern Munich)
Biggest goal difference: plus 64 (Bayern Munich)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.