Bayern Munich's Swiss midfielder Xherda Shaqiri celebrates after winning their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt and the German soccer Championships in Frankfurt, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Bayern Munich set several Bundesliga records en route to Saturday's title success. Here are some of the records broken and some they can still improve in the remaining six games.

Records broken this season:

Earliest Bundesliga champion: matchday 28

Best start to a season: eight straight wins

Most away wins in a season: 13

Most consecutive away games with clean sheets from start of season: five

Earliest unofficial mid-season champion at the halfway mark

Records they can still break this season: (current record holders in brackets)

Fewest goals conceded: 21 (Bayern Munich)

Most points in a season: 81 (Borussia Dortmund)

Biggest point difference: 16 (Bayern Munich)

Biggest goal difference: plus 64 (Bayern Munich)

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)