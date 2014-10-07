BERLIN Bayern Munich keeper Pepe Reina, who joined the German champions this season as an experienced back-up for Manuel Neuer, has been ruled out for several weeks with a muscle injury, the club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Spain international, who spent eight years at Liverpool before joining Napoli on loan last season, picked up a calf muscle injury in a friendly game against amateur players on Monday.

"He will not be at the disposal of the team for several weeks," Bayern said in a statement.

Reina has yet to make his first appearance in the Bundesliga, which resumes on Oct. 18 after the international matches break.

Bayern's third-choice keeper Tom Starke will be promoted to the bench during Reina's absence.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)