Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery celebrates after scoring a goal against Shakhtar Donetsk during their Champions League Round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Bayern Munich wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben will miss their Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen on Saturday after picking up injuries in Wednesday's 7-0 Champions League demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk, the club said on Thursday.

Dutchman Robben, Bayern's top scorer this season with 17 league goals, limped off after 19 minutes with a pinched nerve in his thigh.

Team mate Ribery lasted an hour before the Frenchman went off with a sprained ankle after scoring in Bayern's record-equalling victory that sent them through to the last eight.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga and will go 14 points clear if they beat in-form Werder, with second-placed VfL Wolfsburg in action against Freiburg on Sunday.

