BERLIN Bayern Munich's Netherlands winger Arjen Robben has extended his contract with last season's treble winners by two years to 2017, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Robben, who moved to Munich from Real Madrid in 2009, has enjoyed success at Bayern, winning domestic and European trophies. He scored the late winner in last season's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

The new deal is a seal of approval with the 30-year-old instantly becoming a key piece in coach Pep Guardiola's attacking game this season after initial fears Robben would have trouble adapting his style to the Spaniard's game plans.

"I am in my fifth year at Bayern and three more to come," Robben said in a club statement. I look forward to the coming years and a lot more titles with Bayern."

Robben, who has also played for PSV Eindhoven and Chelsea, was a key player in Bayern's treble run under coach Jupp Heynckes and has made a seamless transition to Guardiola's quick passing game.

He has notched up 10 goals in the Bundesliga and set up another six while adding another three in Europe this season.

At times considered difficult to deal with or selfish on the pitch, Robben has carved out an exciting partnership with Frenchman Franck Ribery, helping Bayern to three of the last four Champions League finals and a domestic league and Cup double in 2010.

"We are extremely happy that Arjen extended his deal to 2017," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "He is an outstanding player and he proved how important he is for Bayern in last season's Champions League final."

"He is an important part of the team and he will remain (so for) several more years."

