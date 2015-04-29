Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben sits on the pitch during their German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben's return from injury as a substitute against Borussia Dortmund lasted 16 minutes before he limped off with a calf problem in Tuesday's German Cup semi-final shootout defeat.

"He injured his calf muscle and will undergo further checks tomorrow," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters.

It was unclear whether the Dutchman would be fit for the Champions League semi-final at Barcelona next week.

Robben, out since March 23 when he tore an abdominal muscle on his comeback from yet another injury, came on in the 68th minute to much applause from the Bayern fans.

The forward, who had scored 17 league goals prior to his injury, had to leave the field, however, in the 84th, clutching his calf after going down unchallenged.

Bayern's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski also needed medical treatment after clashing with Dortmund keeper Mitch Langerak with the Munich club saying he was taken to hospital with suspected concussion, coach Pep Guardiola said.

He added that Thiago Alcantara, taken off for Robben, was nursing a knock on the thigh.

Bayern, who won the Bundesliga on Sunday, saw their treble hopes dashed after missing all four of their penalties in the shootout with Dortmund to slump out of the German Cup.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ken Ferris)