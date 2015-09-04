BERLIN, Sept 4 Bayern Munich's experienced winger Arjen Robben will miss the start of their Champions League campaign after being ruled out for four weeks with a groin injury, the German champions said on Friday.

The Dutchman was injured in the Netherlands' 1-0 loss to Iceland in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Thursday and taken off after half an hour. He had already been ruled out of their next Group A qualifier away to Turkey on Sunday.

"Further tests by Bayern team doctor Volker Braun on Friday showed that it is a left adductor muscle injury," the club said in a statement.

Bayern start their Champions League Group F. campaign on Sept. 16 at Olympiakos Piraeus and host Dinamo Zagreb on Sept. 29 before facing Arsenal.

Robben joins fellow Bayern winger Franck Ribery on the injury list, with the Frenchman out of action since last season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)