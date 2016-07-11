Bayern Munich have granted permission for sporting director Matthias Sammer to leave the club on request, the German Champions have announced.

The 48-year-old, who won the European footballer of the Year in 1996, suffered minor blood circulation problems in April and took time off from his duties to recover, but said that the doctors had given him a clean bill of health.

"I'm very well. The extensive medical examinations have absolutely confirmed that I'm healthy again," Sammer told the club's website (www.fcbayern.de).

"Being FC Bayern's sporting director means I have to be available seven days a week, 24 hours a day with all my energy, for the club, the team and also the public. I don't want to take on these tasks at the moment.

"I'd like to thank FC Bayern Munich and the people with whom I had the pleasure to work, for a fantastic time and for understanding my decision."

Sammer joined Bayern Munich in 2012 and during his time the club won 10 titles, including four German league titles and the Champions League in 2013.

