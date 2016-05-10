BERLIN May 10 Bayern Munich have signed 18-year-old Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from Benfica, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Sanches, strongly linked in British media with a move to Manchester United, will join the German champions in June on a five-year contract.

"FC Bayern has been watching Renato Sanches for a long period," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club website.

"We're pleased we've been able to sign him despite big-name international competition. Renato is dynamic, a good tackler and a technically skilled midfielder who'll add even more strength to our team." (Editing by Ed Osmond)