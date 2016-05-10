UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
BERLIN May 10 Bayern Munich have signed 18-year-old Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from Benfica, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.
Sanches, strongly linked in British media with a move to Manchester United, will join the German champions in June on a five-year contract.
"FC Bayern has been watching Renato Sanches for a long period," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club website.
"We're pleased we've been able to sign him despite big-name international competition. Renato is dynamic, a good tackler and a technically skilled midfielder who'll add even more strength to our team." (Editing by Ed Osmond)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.