Bayern Munich's midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger takes a picture with his mobile phone at the team's banquet at Grosvenor House in London May 26, 2013, following their Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley stadium. REUTERS/Alex Grimm/Pool

MUNICH, Germany Bayern Munich holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has undergone minor foot surgery but will be ready to start pre-season training later this month, the Champions League winners said on Monday.

Schweinsteiger, who helped Bayern win a treble of European Cup and German league and cup titles this season, was operated on Monday to remove bone fragments, the club said during a news conference.

The Germany international has already returned to Munich.

"He will be back in time for the training start to the new season on June 26," Bayern said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)