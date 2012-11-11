Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich grimaces in pain after being injured during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Germany will be without defenders Jerome Boateng and Marcel Schmelzer as well as midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Toni Kroos for Wednesday's friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, the German Football Association said on Sunday.

Boateng and Schmelzer picked up injuries on Saturday while Bayern Munich's Schweinsteiger and Kroos are ill, the DFB said in a statement.

For Borussia Dortmund's Schmelzer it is an old foot injury that flared up in their 3-1 win at Augsburg while Boateng tore a thigh muscle in Bayern's 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Coach Joachim Loew could nominate replacements after today's Bundesliga games," the federation said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tom Pilcher)