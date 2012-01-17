BERLIN Bayern Munich on Tuesday warned disgruntled defender Breno to cease criticising the club, saying the Bavarians had been very supportive of the suspected arsonist.

"This is a yellow card. I expect that nothing more will happen now," club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters a day after the Brazilian had reacted angrily on Twitter to being forced to play in the reserves at the weekend.

"Breno cannot accuse the coach or club of anything. The club has shown how it stands by its player. He confirmed the Twitter messages were indeed his but that there had been a misunderstanding. He apologised to the coach and the team."

The 22-year-old, who four months ago spent several days in prison before posting bail in an arson case involving his own house, had written: "I do not want to talk badly about the B team but I go to play a friendly.

"In this phase I am going through at Bayern they are messing with me."

Breno, who joined Bayern as an 18-year-old and had high hopes of becoming their defensive anchor, has so far failed to earn a starting spot.

He was remanded in custody on September 24 after he was suspected of playing a role in a fire that destroyed his Munich villa.

Bayern, who are chasing a treble with the Champions League final in Munich this year, had helped in his release and also managed to get permission to allow him to travel to Dubai for their winter training camp.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)