FRANKFURT, June 9 Germany's soccer league sold
national media rights for the next four seasons of the first and
second Bundesliga for a total of 4.64 billion euros ($5.26
billion), with Sky awarded the lion's share of live
television rights.
The sum for the four seasons beginning 2017/18 represented
an 85 percent increase on the proceeds for the preceding four
seasons, the German soccer league told a news conference on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)