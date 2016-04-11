FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's federal cartel
office said on Monday it had approved plans to stop any single
buyer from winning in an auction all live rights to show
top-flight soccer league matches from season 2017/18.
The watchdog said in a statement that it would be sufficient
if broadcasting rights for between 30 and 102 attractive
Bundesliga matches out of a total of 306 were awarded to an
alternative buyer.
This would mean that Sky Deutschland, part of Rupert
Murdoch's Sky, which grabbed virtually all live rights
in the last auction, would lose some of the rights in the
upcoming seasons.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)