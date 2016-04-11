FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's federal cartel office said on Monday it had approved plans to stop any single buyer from winning in an auction all live rights to show top-flight soccer league matches from season 2017/18.

The watchdog said in a statement that it would be sufficient if broadcasting rights for between 30 and 102 attractive Bundesliga matches out of a total of 306 were awarded to an alternative buyer.

This would mean that Sky Deutschland, part of Rupert Murdoch's Sky, which grabbed virtually all live rights in the last auction, would lose some of the rights in the upcoming seasons. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)