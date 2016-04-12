FRANKFURT, April 12 Germany's football league aims to bring in 1.1 to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 to $1.7 billion) per season from television soccer rights from 2017, it said on Tuesday - as much as twice what it got for the last four seasons.

"If we land in this corridor we should remain in the top three in Europe," DFL Chief Executive Christian Seifert told a news conference announcing the start of the auction for the rights to broadcast games in the first and second divisions of Bundesliga in the 2017/18 to 2020/21 seasons.

