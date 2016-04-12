FRANKFURT, April 12 Germany's football league
aims to bring in 1.1 to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 to $1.7 billion)
per season from television soccer rights from 2017, it said on
Tuesday - as much as twice what it got for the last four
seasons.
"If we land in this corridor we should remain in the top
three in Europe," DFL Chief Executive Christian Seifert told a
news conference announcing the start of the auction for the
rights to broadcast games in the first and second divisions of
Bundesliga in the 2017/18 to 2020/21 seasons.
($1 = 0.8756 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)