By Karolos Grohmann

BERLIN, Jan 22 The Bundesliga posted record turnover of 2.45 billion euros ($2.83 billion)for 2013/14, up by more than 12 percent, marking uninterrupted growth for the 10th straight season, the German football league (DFL) said on Thursday.

Turnover was up from 2.17 billion euros in 2012/13 and has more than doubled from a decade ago when it stood at just over one billion.

"German professional football has used its solid financial foundation well in the past years to make an outstanding sporting development," DFL CEO Christian Seifert said.

"The outlook is positive because financial growth is uninterrupted."

Despite the boom, triggered by new or improved stadiums, largely debt-free clubs, low ticket prices and a growing international interest, the Bundesliga still trails Spain's La Liga and the English Premier League in financial terms.

Media revenues were sharply up by almost 100 million euros to 716 million in 2013/14 with international broadcast revenues climbing to 75 million.

These broadcast revenues are projected to more than double to 154 million by 2015/16 with new international deals in place, the DFL said.

Advertising revenues also jumped to 640 million, up from 578 million the previous season.

The average attendance figure per game rose slightly to 42,609, up from 41,917 to remain Europe's highest, but still short of their own mark of 44,000 fans per game from two years ago.

The Premier League, in second place, had an average attendance per game of 36,631 with La Liga in third with 26,843.

To secure continued growth, Bundesliga clubs have invested just under one billion euros in youth development since 2002 with 120 million euros invested in 2013/14, compared to 105 in the previous season.

Germany's second division also posted a record turnover of 458 million euros, an increase of almost 10 percent from 2012/13, the DFL said.

($1 = 0.8611 Euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)