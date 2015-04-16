April 16 Former Bundesliga champions Hamburg SV appointed their fifth coach this season when they unveiled Bruno Labbadia on Wednesday, hoping he can steer them past northern rivals Werder Bremen on Sunday and into the playoff spot.

Anchored in last place in the Bundesliga on 25 points with just six games remaining, Hamburg are desperate for points to maintain their unique record of being the only team never to have played in the second division since the top league was created in 1963.

VfB Stuttgart are on 26 with Paderborn on 27 occupying the relegation playoff spot.

The presentation of Labbadia only three days after the club had ruled out another coach appointment this season showed their desperation.

Mirko Slomka, Joe Zinnbauer, Rodolfo Cardoso and sports director Peter Knaebel, who returned to his previous post after Labbadia's arrival, all paid the price so far for a dismal season.

After negotiations with former Mainz 05 coach Thomas Tuchel broke down this week, Hamburg felt they needed to act immediately if they were to rescue the season.

Labbadia, who coached Hamburg back in 2009-10, has his work cut out with the northern derby looming and Werder chasing a European spot.

"Our team is rightly sitting on the last place and the standings do not lie," Labbadia told reporters. "Obviously the team is not brimming with self-confidence and so I will not come out and promise anything. We have a tough time ahead of us."

Labbadia's 15-month contract may also be valid for the second division but that is a scenario the former European champions are dreading.

"We are obviously aware of the statistic that 90 percent of teams in our place at this stage of the season end up being relegated," Labbadia said. "We want to be part of the 10 percent."

Werder on the other hand crawled out of last place earlier in the season after a similar implosion from August to November, and are now battling for a Europa League spot next season.

But their winning run earlier this year has dried up with Werder, in ninth spot on 35 points, without a victory in their last four league games.

Last year's runners-up Borussia Dortmund have also announced the departure of coach Juergen Klopp at the end of the season but he will be hoping for a win against Paderborn to keep their slim Europa League hopes alive.

Leaders Bayern Munich, 10 points clear of second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, have all but secured the title and a win at Hoffenheim on Saturday would put them within grabbing distance of the trophy.

Wolfsburg take on Schalke 04 on Sunday with a tight grip on second place and an automatic Champions League group stage spot.