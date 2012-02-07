BERLIN The German Bundesliga is on track to set a new attendance record this season after average figures per game topped 44,000 for the first half of the 2011/12 campaign, the German football league (DFL) said on Tuesday.

The first division had set a seventh consecutive spectator record in the previous season (2010/11) with 42,101 people per league game, making it the top league in the world by attendance.

"These figures are proof of the Bundesliga's attractiveness which inspires fans with top class performances and tension like few other leagues," DFL Chief executive Christian Seifert said in a statement.

The average ticket price stood at 22.43 euros, Seifert said.

The Bundesliga's second tier also recorded a significant jump in attendance figures with average numbers per game at 17,125, up by 27 percent for the same period last season.

The DFL had said in January that the Bundesliga's 18 clubs had generated almost 2 billion euros in the 2010/11 season compared to 1.77 billion the previous campaign, their seventh straight year of growth.

