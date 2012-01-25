A young Bayern Munich supporter has the club logo painted on her face during a celebration on Marienplatz square in Munich May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

BERLIN The Bundesliga's 18 clubs set a seventh straight revenue record, generating almost 2 billion euros in the 2010/11 season compared to 1.77 billion the previous season, the German football league (DFL) said on Wednesday.

All 36 clubs of the top two divisions had revenues that totalled 2.23 billion euros (1.94 billion of which from the top league clubs), the DFL said during a presentation in Frankfurt.

The past four years alone, revenues have grown by 18.9 percent for both leagues, with the top flight recording growth of 24 percent.

"In the current season we see breaking the two billion euro mark," said DFL CEO Christian Seifert. "The Bundesliga is already the second league in terms of revenues behind the Premier League."

The top division also set a new average attendance record per game with 42,101 spectators.

"For the first time, more than 42,000 spectators on average attended the matches, causing the Bundesliga to retain its spot as the football league recording the highest spectator average worldwide," the DFL said.

"The measures for an improved cost control approved by the clubs in August 2010 have borne fruit. With that, professional football continues to have a strong outlook of remaining a success story, also because the Bundesliga is as popular as never before with fans, sponsors and media partners," said Seifert.

The Bundesliga also turned in a profit of 52.5 million euros in 2010/11 compared to a 78 million euro loss the previous season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)