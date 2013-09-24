Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after their second round German soccer cup (DFB-Pokal) match against TSV 1860 in Munich September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund needed extra-time to edge past second-tier 1860 Munich 2-0 and book their spot in the last 16 of the German Cup after dominating Tuesday's tie and hitting the woodwork four times.

Substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a penalty after 1860's Dominik Stahl was sent off for a foul on Marco Reus in the 105th minute and Henrikh Mkhitharyan added another after a textbook break two minutes later.

"We must and can win difficult games like this," said Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp.

"We had the best chances but did not use them and then hit the woodwork four times. That does not happen every day.

"If we had scored earlier it would have maybe been a different game. The goals we scored were super in their execution. I just would have liked to see them in the 90 minutes," he told reporters.

Dortmund were kept at bay in the first half by a well-oiled 1860 defence before the visitors rattled the crossbar with a Jakub Blaszczykowski effort right after the restart.

Dortmund, eager to rebound from their opening Champions League defeat to Napoli and a 1-1 draw at Nuremberg last week, upped the pressure and had more than 70 percent possession in the second half but could not work their way into the box.

The 2012 Cup winners were also repeatedly denied by 1860's veteran keeper Gabor Kiraly, who at 37 showed he had lost none of his reflexes when he flicked a Marco Reus shot onto the post with his foot early in extra time.

Germany international Reus then rattled the bar in the 97th, curling a free kick over the wall before earning a penalty following a push by Stahl, who was given his marching orders.

LATE GOALS

Gabon international Aubameyang sent Kiraly the wrong way to break the deadlock after his team had 32 shots on target compared to two for their opponents.

With 1860 down to ten men and suffering with tired legs having made no substitutions, Dortmund struck again two minutes later after a dazzling move.

Keeper Mitchell Langerak fed Jonas Hofmann, who sprinted down the right, cut into the box at just the right moment and fed the Armenian forward to round Kiraly, beat a defender and slot in. Aubameyang still had time to whip a free kick against the bar with three minutes left to play.

Augsburg enjoyed a much easier evening, cruising past third tier Preussen Muenster 3-0 while fellow Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg also booked their last-16 spot with a 2-0 win over second-division Aalen.

Hamburg SV briefly forgot their Bundesliga troubles to beat second tier Greuther Fuerth 1-0 and earn some respite before Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk takes over from sacked Thorsten Fink on Wednesday.

Bayer Leverkusen, third in the league, continued their positive start to the season with a 2-0 victory over second division club Arminia Bielefeld with South Korean Son Heung-min and Sidney Sam on target.

Bundesliga club Mainz 05 suffered a different fate, falling 1-0 at home to second tier Cologne on Tuesday, with former Mainz player Marcel Risse benefitting from some bad defending to score the winner in the 53rd minute.

Holders Bayern Munich take on Hanover 96 in an all-Bundesliga second round match on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)