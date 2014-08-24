Inter confine players to training camp, back coach Pioli
BERLIN Holders Bayern Munich will take on Hamburg SV in the biggest game of the German Cup second round after the draw was made on Saturday.
Bayern have won the Cup a record 17 times with Hamburg lifting the trophy on three occasions.
Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the only other all-Bundesliga tie while last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund travel to second division St Pauli.
Bayer Leverkusen have been drawn against amateurs Magdeburg.
Third tier Dynamo Dresden, who were banned from the competition last season due to crowd trouble and stunned Schalke 04 in the opening round earlier this week, take on second division VfL Bochum.
All 16 games will be held on Oct. 28 and 29.
Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach
1860 Munich (II) v Freiburg
Hoffenheim v FSV Frankfurt (II)
VfR Aalen (II) v Hanover 96
VfL Wolfsburg v Heidenheim (II)
St Pauli (II) v Borussia Dortmund
Chemnitzer FC (III) v Werder Bremen
Arminia Bielefeld (III) v Hertha Berlin
MSV Duisburg (III) v Cologne
Kaiserslautern (II) v Greuther Fuerth (II)
RB Leipzig (II) v Erzgebirge Aue (II)
Dynamo Dresden (III) v VfL Bochum (II)
Magdeburg (amateurs) v Bayer Leverkusen
Kickers Offenbach (amateurs) v Karlsruhe (II)
Wuerzburger Kickers (amateurs) v Eintracht Braunschweig (II)
