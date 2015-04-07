Ricardo Rodriguez (34) of VfL Wolfsburg celebrates a goal against SC Freiburg during their quarter-final German soccer Cup (DFB-Pokal) match in Wolfsburg April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Ricardo Rodriguez (R) of VfL Wolfsburg challenges Maximilian Philipp of SC Freiburg during their quarter-final German Cup (DFB-Pokal) soccer match in Wolfsburg April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl celebrates victory against Hoffenheim after their Bundesliga first division soccer match in Dortmund December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Players of Borussia Dortmund celebrate after Sebastian Kehl scored in extra time of their quarter-final German soccer Cup (DFB-Pokal) match against Hoffenheim in Dortmund April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund veteran Sebastian Kehl scored a sensational extra-time winner in a 3-2 victory over visitors Hoffenheim on Tuesday to advance to the German Cup semi-finals and keep alive their hopes of European football next season.

The 35-year-old, who retires at the end of the campaign after 13 years at Dortmund, came on in the second half and fired home from 25 metres.

Without injured Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, Dortmund took the lead through central defender Neven Subotic in the 19th minute before Kevin Volland's superb volley levelled the match two minutes later.

Serbia international Subotic then gifted Hoffenheim their second goal when he lost possession to Roberto Firmino, who charged through and beautifully chipped keeper Mitch Langerak.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, made amends for his team mate's mistake, heading in the equaliser early in the second half before Kehl's superb winner in the 107th minute went in off the post.

Dortmund, last year's beaten finalists, are looking to rescue an otherwise disappointing season by securing a Europa League spot after a dismal Bundesliga campaign.

VfL Wolfsburg dominated but needed a second-half penalty from defender Ricardo Rodriguez to edge past fellow Bundesliga club Freiburg 1-0 and advance.

The Swiss international, who also scored twice in the win over VfB Stuttgart at the weekend, converted a 72nd-minute spot-kick after Daniel Caligiuri was brought down by Julian Schuster.

Holders Bayern Munich, chasing a treble of titles, play Bayer Leverkusen in another all-Bundesliga clash on Wednesday with Borussia Moenchengladbach taking on third-tier Arminia Bielefeld.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer and Toby Davis)