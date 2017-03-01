Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - German Cup (DFB Pokal) - Allianz Arena Munich, Germany - 1/3/17 - Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (2nd R) celebrates his goal against Schalke 04 with Thiago, Arjen Robben and Xabi Alonso. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - German Cup (DFB Pokal) - Allianz Arena Munich, Germany - 1/3/17 - Schalke 04's Holger Badstuber walks past the bench of Bayern Munich after being sent off by a yellow-red card. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 - German Cup (DFB Pokal) - Allianz Arena Munich, Germany - 1/3/17 - Schalke 04's Benedikt Hoewedes, Nabil Bernat, Sead Kolasinac and Matija Nastasic react during their match against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.

The Pole, who had netted a hat-trick in their 8-0 demolition of Hamburg SV last week, got onto the scoresheet after three minutes when Franck Ribery sent him through to chip the ball over the keeper.

Thiago Alcantara's header made it 2-0 before Lewandowski scored again.

Ribery, making his return after a four-week injury break, cut the ball back and the forward drilled in from the edge of the box in the 29th minute.

Bayern stepped off the gas after the break but the dismissal for a second booking of defender Holger Badstuber, on loan at Schalke from Bayern until the end of the season, capped a miserable evening for the visitors.

Borussia Moenchengladbach had earlier booked their semi-final spot after scoring twice from the penalty spot to beat Hamburg SV 2-1.

Borussia Dortmund's quarter-final at third-tier Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday was called off following heavy snowfall prior to the game and will be played on March 14.

Eintracht Franfurt also made it to the last four for the first time in a decade following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)