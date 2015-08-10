Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
BERLIN The German Cup first-round tie between third tier VfL Osnabrueck and RB Leipzig was abandoned in the 71st minute on Monday after the referee was struck by a lighter thrown from a section of the home crowd.
Hosts Osnabrueck were leading their second-tier opponents 1-0 when referee Martin Petersen was hit on the head.
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.