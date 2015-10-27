Hannover 96 stand behind a placard reading 'More Hate' during their team's German Cup (DFB-Pokal) soccer match against Darmstadt in Darmstadt October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

VfL Wolfsburg's Naldo challenges Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (L) during their German cup (DFB Pokal) second round soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola gestures during their German cup (DFB Pokal) second round soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, Germany, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Darmstadt's Aytac Sulu celebrates his goal against Hannover 96 during their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) soccer match in Darmstadt, Germany October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

VfL Wolfsburg's Dante challenges Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (R) during their German cup (DFB Pokal) second round soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Darmstadt's Sandro Wagner (front) celebrates his goal against Hannover 96 with team mate L-R Aytac Sulu, Florian Jungwirth and Tobias Kempe during their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) soccer match in Darmstadt, Germany October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Darmstadt's Sandro Wagner (L) celebrates his goal against Hannover 96 with team mate Aytac Sulu during their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) soccer match in Darmstadt, Germany October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Darmstadt's Sandro Wagner (L) celebrates his goal against Hannover 96 with team mate Aytac Sulu during their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) soccer match in Darmstadt, Germany October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hannover 96 players react following their defeat against Darmstadt in their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) soccer match in Darmstadt, Germany October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bayern Munich players celebrates winning their German cup (DFB Pokal) second round soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, Germany, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Unstoppable Bayern Munich scored three goals in the opening 34 minutes with Thomas Mueller grabbing two as they eased past holders VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 away on Tuesday and reached the German Cup third round.

Having demolished Wolfsburg 5-1 in the league with all five goals from Robert Lewandowski coming in nine minutes back in September, they dismantled their opponents once more in a dazzling first half where they outsprinted, outsmarted and outpowered the Wolves.

Mueller scored twice after Brazilian Douglas Costa, who terrorised the Wolfsburg defence throughout, put them ahead with a thundering 25-metre shot in the 15th minute.

Despite leaving winger Arjen Robben on the bench at the start, Bayern were their usual dominant selves, confirming their fine form that has seen them win 10 out of 10 matches in the Bundesliga for the best ever start.

Wolfsburg had beaten Bayern on penalties to clinch the season-opening German Super Cup but had no chance against them this time, with wingers Costa and Kingsley Coman slicing open the defence at will and Mueller executing with precision from inside the box.

With a frenzied first half passing game that left Wolfsburg defenders constantly a step behind, the Bavarians quickly established control and Costa's goal came after several good scoring chances.

Mueller then doubled their lead in the 20th before volleying in a pin-point Coman cross in the 34th to quickly extinguish any hopes of a Wolfsburg comeback.

Substitute Andre Schuerrle managed an 89th minute goal for the hosts.

Third-tier club Erzgebirge Aue staged the biggest upset of the second round, stunning Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at home with a goal late in the second half.

Max Wegner snatched a 74th minute winner for the east German team, who lie in ninth place in the third division, with Eintracht having also been eliminated by Aue three years ago in the same competition.

Second division 1860 Munich also beat a Bundesliga club, edging past 10-man Mainz 05 2-1 away courtesy of substitute Rubin Okotie's 77th minute goal.

Austrian Okotie, who had come on seven minutes earlier, struck with a close-range header to secure a third round spot for the lower-ranked visitors, who had a bad start with Christopher Schindler's own goal in the sixth minute.

Mainz were left with 10 men when Pierre Bengtsson was given a straight red card on the stroke of halftime for a foul as the last man with 1860 on the break.

Salomon Kalou scored twice, including a penalty in the first half of extra time, to help Hertha Berlin beat second division FSV Frankfurt 2-1.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)