BERLIN May 21 Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on penalties to win the German Cup on Saturday, handing coach Pep Guardiola another domestic double in his final game in charge.

Bayern, who also won the Bundesliga for a record fourth consecutive time this season, kept their cool in the shootout after a goalless 120 minutes with Douglas Costa beating keeper Roman Buerki with Bayern's last penalty after two Dortmund players had missed. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)