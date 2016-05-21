Soccer-Saints end victory drought with 2-1 win at Middlesbrough
* Bamford pulled one back for Middlesbrough with a fine header
BERLIN May 21 Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on penalties to win the German Cup on Saturday, handing coach Pep Guardiola another domestic double in his final game in charge.
Bayern, who also won the Bundesliga for a record fourth consecutive time this season, kept their cool in the shootout after a goalless 120 minutes with Douglas Costa beating keeper Roman Buerki with Bayern's last penalty after two Dortmund players had missed. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)