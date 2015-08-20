BERLIN Aug 20 VfL Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be in the squad for Saturday's Bundesliga game against Cologne despite media reports linking him with a move to Manchester City, Wolfsburg sports director Klaus Allofs said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Belgium international has been a transfer target for City for weeks with Wolfsburg desperate to hold on to their best player, who was voted footballer of the year in Germany after scoring 10 goals and providing 21 assists as they club finished Bundesliga runners-up last season.

"It is bizarre if flight details are given and the welcome ceremony is prepared," Allofs told reporters after English media on Thursday suggested the deal would be completed before the game against Cologne.

"Obviously Kevin will be in Cologne. It seems that everyone in this case is losing the plot a bit. But we want to keep a cool head. We are trying to find the best solution for everyone."

While Wolfsburg have admitted City are trying hard to sign him, coach Dieter Hecking said De Bruyne would be playing from the start against Cologne.

"Kevin is dealing with this situation in a great way and tries to prepare as part of the team as best as possible for Cologne. If he is in the squad, which I strongly assume, then he will be playing from the start."

De Bruyne, who joined in 2014 from Chelsea after having played on loan in Genk and Werder Bremen, has a contract with Wolfsburg until 2019. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)