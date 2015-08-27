BERLIN Aug 27 VfL Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's transfer to Manchester City could be nearing completion, German and English media said on Thursday, with the player's agent also hoping for the deal to be sealed soon.

City have made repeated offers for the German league's player of the year and the 24-year-old is seen as all but certain to move to the Premier League this season for what is reported to be a record fee of 74 million euros ($84.03 million) for a Bundesliga player.

De Bruyne, who joined in 2014 from Chelsea after loan spells with Genk and Werder Bremen, has a contract at Wolfsburg until 2019.

His agent Patrick De Koster was quoted by several media outlets as saying the deal had not been completed but could be soon.

"We are relaxed about the situation and we will see what happens in the next day or two," De Koster said. "Kevin is not desperate to leave Wolfsburg but hopefully there will be a conclusion soon."

The Belgian international was in stellar form last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 21 assists as the Wolves finished Bundesliga runners-up last season. Wolfsburg also clinched the German Cup.

