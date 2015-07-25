BERLIN Argentine striker Franco Di Santo has made use of a buy-out clause in his contract with Werder Bremen to leave the north German club, it said on Saturday.

Werder did not say which club Di Santo was set to join but German media reports said Europa League competitors Schalke 04 had won over the talented player. Schalke officials could not be immediately reached for a statement.

"Franco Di Santo is leaving Werder Bremen with immediate effect," Werder said in a statement. "The Argentine made use of his contract's buyout clause and is no longer part of the team."

Werder officials had confirmed earlier in the week they were holding talks with Schalke for the player.

The powerful 26-year-old former Chelsea forward, who has scored 17 goals in 49 Bundesliga matches, had joined Werder from Wigan Athletic in 2013.

He was key to their strong Bundesliga finish this year that saw them climb out of the relegation zone after the winter break and narrowly miss out on a Europa League spot.

