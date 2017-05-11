Football Soccer - AS Monaco v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Stade Louis II, Monaco - 19/4/17 Borussia Dortmund's Marc Bartra sat on the substitutes bench before the match Reuters / Jean-Paul Pelissier Livepic/Files

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during last month's attack on the team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final tie against AS Monaco.

Bartra, who joined Dortmund from Spanish side Barcelona before the start of the season, sustained a broken wrist and had shrapnel in his arm during the attack. He underwent surgery shortly after.

"I've been looking forward to this moment for weeks. So happy to be here today. Can't wait to compete again next to my team mates," Bartra tweeted on Wednesday along with a picture of him training with team mates.

Dortmund, who are third in the Bundesliga, have two league games left in the season and play Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 27.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)