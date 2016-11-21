BERLIN Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki is set to be out of action for at least two months after breaking his hand during the side's 1-0 league win over Bayern Munich on Saturday, the club said.

The 26-year-old Buerki will miss the remaining Bundesliga fixtures up until the start of the winter break in December as well as his club's two remaining Champions League group matches.

The Swiss would undergo surgery in the coming days and was expected to be ruled out for at least eight weeks, Dortmund said in a statement.

Dortmund, who have already qualified for the knockout stage of Europe's elite club competition, climbed to third spot in the Bundesliga, three points behind champions Bayern and six off leaders RB Leipzig.

The Ruhr valley club are hosting Poland's Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Tuesday, with former Germany international Roman Weidenfeller set to replace Buerki in goal.

