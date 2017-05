July 21 Midfielder Mario Goetze has rejoined his boyhood club Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich, the Ruhr valley club said on their website (www.bvb.de) on Thursday.

Goetze, 24, won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before joining Bayern in 2013 but failed to nail down a starting place in three seasons under coach Pep Guardiola, who has since joined Premier League side Manchester City. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)