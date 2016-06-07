BERLIN Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund have signed 18-year-old Turkey player Emre Mor on a five-year contract to 2021 as they look to boost their squad for next season.

Dortmund, who also lost to champions Bayern Munich in the German Cup final, signed midfielder Sebastian Rode from champions Bayern Munich last week and are close to agreement with Marc Bartra from Barcelona.

Mor, born and raised in Denmark, joins from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. He has also been included in Turkey's Euro 2016 squad.

"Emre Mor is a highly gifted and versatile young player with tremendous development potential," said Dortmund's sports director, Michael Zorc.

Dortmund have already seen Mats Hummels and Ilkay Guendogan leave since the end of the season, with the former joining Bayern and the latter signing for Manchester City.

There is also speculation regarding the future of playmaker Henrikh Mkhtaryan and midfielder Nuri Sahin.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)