Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Marco Reus sustained a partial ligament tear in his right knee during Saturday's German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt and will be out for "several months".
Reus, who has made just 24 appearances for Dortmund in a injury-riddled season, was substituted in the first half of the final, which Dortmund won 2-1 to secure their first major trophy in five years.
"In the coming days, there will be further tests and a decision will be made on the necessary treatment," the club said on their website. (www.bvb.de)
"Borussia Dortmund will not be able to make a precise prediction about his possible downtime and we wish our 'cup winner' a speedy recovery."
Reus was already omitted from the Germany squad for next month's Confederation Cup in Russia.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
HONG KONG Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was handed an eight-match ban by Chinese football authorities on Thursday for his role in a brawl that broke out during Shanghai SIPG's draw with Guangzhou R&F at the weekend.