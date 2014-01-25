Borussia Dortmund's doctor Markus Braun checks the leg of Jakub Blaszczykowski after he sustained an injury during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Augsburg in Dortmund January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski suffered a suspected cruciate ligament injury in their Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Saturday that could rule him out for months, the club said.

"Kuba with a suspected torn anterior cruciate ligament. Final diagnosis yet to be made on Sunday afternoon," the club said on Twitter during the game.

The Poland international went down following a challenge after six minutes into the Bundesliga game.

Dortmund, last season's Champions League runners-up who take on Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League round of 16 next month, are already without injured central defenders Mats Hummels and Neven Subotic as well as playmaker Ilkay Guendogan.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)