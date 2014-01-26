Borussia Dortmund's doctor Markus Braun checks the leg of Jakub Blaszczykowski after he sustained an injury during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Augsburg in Dortmund January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his cruciate knee ligament on Saturday and will now undergo surgery, the club said on Sunday.

The Poland international sustained the injury in the second minute of their 2-2 draw against Augsburg as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

"I will not roll over that easily," he said in a statement. "I will do everything to come back even stronger."

Dortmund said the player would return to training after the summer break if his rehabilitation went according to plan.

Dortmund, who meet Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League last 16 next month, are already without injured central defenders Mats Hummels and Neven Subotic and playmaker Ilkay Guendogan.

