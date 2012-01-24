Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze tries to play the ball during their Champions League Group F soccer match against Olympique Marseille in Dortmund December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BERLIN German champions Borussia Dortmund will be without attacking midfielder Mario Goetze for up to two months after the 19-year-old was diagnosed with a groin injury, the club said on Tuesday.

His injury is a bitter blow for Dortmund, who kicked off their year in spectacular fashion with a 5-1 win at Hamburg SV last week to join Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the top.

"He will be out for six to eight weeks. That means Goetze will be back for the away game against Mainz 05 in mid-March at the earliest," the club said in a statement.

Germany international Goetze, seen as the country's biggest midfield talent and expected to be a key part of the country's Euro 2012 team, had missed the Hamburg game as well as Dortmund's final two matches of last year.

He is already a transfer target for several top European clubs despite a contract with Dortmund until 2014.

