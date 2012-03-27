BERLIN, March 27 Borussia Dortmund playmaker
Mario Goetze has extended his contract at the German champions
by two years to 2016, ending any speculation of a possible
big-club move this year.
The 19-year-old Germany international, considered one of the
best prospects in Europe, has been at Dortmund for a decade and
big European clubs have been circling in recent months eager to
snatch him away. His previous contract ran until 2014.
Among those who have publicly stated an interest are
Arsenal, while several other Spanish and English clubs were
reportedly after the player.
"Everyone knows how I feel in Dortmund," said the
midfielder, who is due to return to action from a groin injury
that has kept him out for more than two months.
"I want to be part of this team's development."
Borussia are on course for their second consecutive
Bundesliga title and are five points clear of second-placed
Bayern Munich at the top of the table.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)