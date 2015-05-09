BERLIN May 9 Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin lifted them to seventh in the Bundesliga on Saturday and closer to qualifying for Europe with coach Juergen Klopp ready to complete their comeback in the final two matches.

Last season's runners-up had a disastrous first half to the season and after the winter break they were stuck in last place.

But a recovery that started in February saw them win eight of their lat 13 league games to climb the table.

Erik Durm and Neven Subotic scored against Hertha as Dortmund, who are through to the German Cup final, looked in superb form once again.

"Seventh place feels like a place in the sun right now," Klopp told reporters. "If I knew before the season that we would have such a winning run I would have announced my resignation back then."

Klopp will leave the club at the end of a troubled campaign after seven years in which he led the team to two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and a Champions League final and he is reportedly being courted by several top English clubs.

"We can have a real final on the last (Bundesliga) matchday against Werder Bremen. We still have the potential for more. That's pretty cool with our starting position now," he said.

Dortmund are level on 43 points with Werder, who are trailing on goal difference in eighth spot, followed by Hoffenheim on 41 in ninth. They face VfL Wolfsburg next week in the league before playing them again in the Cup final.

Dortmund will qualify for the Europa League if they win the Cup or if they lose but finish seventh since Wolfsburg have secured a Champions League place for next season.

"We feel that we have come very close now," said Dortmund defender Subotic. "But there are still two matches left." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Doug Beattie)