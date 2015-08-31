BERLIN Aug 31 Borussia Dortmund have signed Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj on loan for a season, the German club said on Monday.

The 20-year-old Belgium winger was reportedly a target for several European clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique Marseille and Valencia.

"Adnan is a high quality and versatile player who complements our attack," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said.

Januzaj made four appearances for United this season, scoring in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa this month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)