UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
BERLIN Aug 31 Borussia Dortmund have signed Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj on loan for a season, the German club said on Monday.
The 20-year-old Belgium winger was reportedly a target for several European clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique Marseille and Valencia.
"Adnan is a high quality and versatile player who complements our attack," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said.
Januzaj made four appearances for United this season, scoring in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa this month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.