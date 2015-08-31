* Belgium international joins for a season

* Dortmund play in Europa League (Adds Januzaj quotes, details)

BERLIN Aug 31 Borussia Dortmund have signed Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj on loan for a season, the German club said on Monday.

The 20-year-old Belgium international was reportedly a target for several European clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique Marseille and Valencia.

"Adnan is a high quality and versatile player who complements our attack," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said.

Januzaj made four appearances for United this season, scoring in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa this month.

"Borussia Dortmund are a big club and the fans are supposed to be great here," Januzaj said in a statement. "I want to do big things with the club here."

Januzaj will not have the chance to play in the Champions League because Dortmund have qualified for the Europa League after a disappointing last season.

They are, however, top of the Bundesliga table after three straight wins, ahead of champions Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Januzaj made his first-team debut for United in the 2013-14 season but has not earned a regular starting spot under coach Louis van Gaal.

His contract with United runs to 2018. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)