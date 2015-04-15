Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp reacts during his team's German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Moenchengladbach April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

LONDON Coach Juergen Klopp will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Klopp, who led Dortmund to the Bundesliga title in 2011 and the league and German Cup double in 2012, also guided the club to the 2013 Champions League final.

The 47-year-old's contract had been due to run until 2018.

