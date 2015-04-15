U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
LONDON Coach Juergen Klopp will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Klopp, who led Dortmund to the Bundesliga title in 2011 and the league and German Cup double in 2012, also guided the club to the 2013 Champions League final.
The 47-year-old's contract had been due to run until 2018.
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.