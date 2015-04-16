BERLIN, April 16 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp has warned his team's opponents he is not on an extended farewell tour for the season-ending sprint after deciding to leave at the end of the campaign.

Klopp announced on Wednesday that he would be ending his seven-year tenure at the club despite having another three years on his contract.

But on Thursday it was business as usual as Dortmund prepare to take on Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Saturday, still hoping to clinch a Europa League spot with six matches remaining.

"I am not on a farewell tour and I expect a fully competitive atmosphere on Saturday. Today it was training as usual. When I told the team (of my decision) there was no applause," Klopp told reporters.

The 47-year-old, who has not decided whether to take a year out but has long been a target for top English clubs, said his sole focus was on the league game as last season's runners-up try to rescue something from a disappointing campaign.

"It is a normal football game on Saturday that, however, is extremely important for both of us," he said.

Improving Dortmund, through to the German Cup last four, are 10th in the Bundesliga and desperate for points if they are to snatch a Europa League spot while Paderborn are in the relegation playoff spot.

Klopp will be without central defender Neven Subotic and Sebastian Kehl, out for two weeks with a cracked rib, as the injuries pile up.

Winger Marco Reus along with Eric Durm, Sven Bender and Jakub Blaszczykowski did not train on Thursday but had not been ruled out.