BERLIN Nov 23 Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus has been ruled out for the rest of the year after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Paderborn, the club said on Sunday.

Dortmund said in a statement tests showed the extent of the injury which would keep the 25-year-old sidelined at least until the start their winter training camp in January.

The Germany international had made his comeback on Saturday following another ankle injury and scored for a 2-0 lead on the stroke of halftime.

But he had to be taken off on a stretcher after a rough challenge by former Dortmund player Marvin Bakalorz.

Reus also missed the World Cup with yet another injury, this time to his left ankle.

The Bundesliga stops for a winter break on Dec. 21, resuming on Jan. 30.

Dortmund, who are 15th in the league, travel to Arsenal for a Champions League group game on Wednesday.

The German club have secured a spot in the knockout stage with two games to spare.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)