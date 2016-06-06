New Bayern Munich soccer player Sebastian Rode addresses a news conference at Bayern Munich's headquarters in Munich July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Midfielder Sebastian Rode has left Bayern Munich to join German Bunedsliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old Rode moved to Bayern from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2014 but only started 15 matches in his two years in Bavaria.

"I have been a Dortmund fans since I was a kid so I am delighted to be joining my favourite club," Rode said on Dortmund's website on Monday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)