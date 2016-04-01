BERLIN, April 1 Borussia Dortmund will be without central defender Neven Subotic for the rest of their treble-chasing season after the Serbian was diagnosed with thrombosis in his arm, the club said on Friday.

Subotic will not be allowed to take part in any form of contact sport for the remaining seven league matches and will undergo individual training.

The 27-year-old, who has dropped down the pecking order and lost his automatic starting spot under coach Thomas Tuchel, is likely to leave at the end of the season.

Borussia are second in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich with seven matches left to play.

They are through to the German Cup last four and the Europa League quarter-finals where they will face former coach Juergen Klopp's Liverpool. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)