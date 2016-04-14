BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler has been ruled out for weeks with torn muscle fibres in his leg, the club said on Thursday.

The injury, picked up in their 3-0 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday, comes at a bad time for the Germany international with the European Championship in France only two months away.

"Lengthy absence for Draxler," the club said in a statement. "Wolfsburg will be without the player for the coming games."

Germany coach Joachim Loew is due to announce his preliminary squad next month.

"I am disappointed and it is very bitter that I cannot help the team reach our season goal," Draxler said in a statement. "I will now do everything I can to come back as soon as possible."

He did not say how long his absence would be.

Draxler, who joined Wolfsburg from Schalke 04 for around 35 million euros ($39.46 million) this season, was part of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

"This is bad news for both Julian and Wolfsburg. We wish him a problem-free recovery and a quick return," coach Dieter Hecking said. "We now have to compensate for his absence. We have many options in midfield and will find a good solution."

Eighth-placed Wolfsburg, last season's runners-up and German Cup winners, meet Werder Bremen on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8870 euros)

