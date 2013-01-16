MADRID Real Valladolid's in-form German midfielder Patrick Ebert says he is focused on La Liga and not thinking about a possible call-up to the national team.

The Potsdam-born 25-year-old, who joined Valladolid last year from his boyhood club Hertha Berlin, has caught the eye with a number of outstanding performances this season and scored two superb goals in Saturday's 3-1 win at home to Real Mallorca.

"I am only thinking about giving my all in every training session and every game, like the rest of my team mates," Ebert told a news conference on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of playing for Germany.

He added that he was "very happy" with Valladolid and was not thinking about moving on.

Ebert, who played for Germany's youth teams alongside the likes of Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira, typically operates down the right for Valladolid and as well as scoring goals is an excellent crosser and talented dead-ball specialist.

He is a great admirer of David Beckham and used to practice hitting the ball using the same technique as the former Manchester United and England midfielder when he was in Hertha's youth ranks.

Known as something of a tearaway in his younger days, Ebert said he was always looking to improve.

"Of course I can get better," he said. "Everyone can do it."

