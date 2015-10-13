BERLIN Oct 13 Former Germany international and Champions League winner Stefan Effenberg took over as head coach at second division club Paderborn on Tuesday in his first coaching appointment, more than a decade after the end of his playing career.

The 47-year-old former midfielder, who captained Bayern Munich to the 2001 Champions League title and earned 35 caps for Germany, is currently a television commentator and got his coaching licence three years ago.

"I had been thinking about working as a coach for some time now and starting at a club like Paderborn is a top address given the impressive careers of my predecessors," he said in a club statement after signing a two-year deal.

Several of Paderborn's former coaches have gone on to work in the Bundesliga, including Schalke 04's Andre Breitenreiter, Bayer Leverkusen's Roger Schmidt and Borussia Moenchengladbach's Andre Schubert.

The outspoken Effenberg, who twice played for both Bayern and Borussia Moenchengladbach as well as Fiorentina and VfL Wolfsburg, was famously sent home from the 1994 World Cup after showing German fans the middle finger following a sub-par performance in a group game.

Known as much for his leadership and passion as his hot temper, -- he is the all-time Bundesliga record holder for yellow cards -- the 'Tiger', as he is nicknamed in Germany, has also often made headlines off the pitch, most recently for drunk driving after leaving Munich's Oktoberfest beer festival.

Paderborn are hoping Effenberg can quickly change their fortunes around with the club, relegated from the Bundesliga last season, hovering a point above the second division's relegation zone. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)