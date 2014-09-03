BERLIN, Sept 3 Germany want England's support to land the European soccer championship in 2024 and are offering to pull out of bidding for matches in 2020 and support an English bid for the 2028 tournament.

Germany are hoping to host the 2024 tournament and, like England, have also bid to stage the semi-finals and final of the 2020 tournament that will be held across the continent.

"We have talked with them (English FA) about it, about them refraining from bidding for Euro 2024 and supporting our bid," Helmut Sandrock, General Secretary of the German football association (DFB) told Sport Bild magazine.

"We would then in turn not go ahead with our bid for the final round of games for the Euro 2020 and then support an England bid for Euro 2028."

England missed out on hosting the 2018 World Cup and are eager to bring a major tournament to the country with the wealthiest league in the world.

"Bottom line is that I think we have very, very good chances to host the Euro 2024," Sandrock said, with a decision set to be made in 2017 at the earliest. Other bids from Turkey and Netherlands are also expected.

Germany are also considering bidding for the 2024 Olympics with Hamburg and Berlin interested being the host city. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)