BERLIN Roy Hodgson tried to keep things in perspective after England fought back from 2-0 down to beat world champions Germany 3-2 in a friendly thanks to three goals in the last half hour on Saturday.

"I'm a bit worried that all of the criticism we've had in the past will suddenly be forgotten. This team is definitely a work in progress," Hodgson told a news conference at the Olympiastadion.

"Let's not get carried away. Let's make certain these players keep their feet on the ground. I want them hungry, to keep learning from their mistakes."

Hodgson fielded an experimental lineup, partly out of necessity, which included Dele Alli, 19, and a debut for Danny Rose and they responded with a performance that ensured injured captain Wayne Rooney was not missed.

"It's a friendly and one must always be careful to attach too much importance," said the England coach. "If we had lost 3-2 and Germany scored the late goal I wouldn't be bitterly disappointed.

"I'd still be pleased with the way we played the game and approached the game. We have a lot of players playing their second or third game," added Hodgson.

Germany took command with goals from Toni Kroos and Mario Gomez before the visitors rallied through Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eric Dier.

REMAIN HUMBLE

"It's important to remain humble in these moments," said Hodgson. "We have an awful long way to go before we can claim to be like the Germans.

"It's a good step forward and a moment of progression. We'll be analysing the game, there's an awful lot we could do better."

Opposite number Joachim Loew had no complaints, pointing out that even when they led 2-0 after an hour, Germany were not totally convincing.

"It's very annoying when you lead 2-0 and lose," said Loew. "But I also have to say quite clearly that it wasn't undeserved that we lost this game.

"When we were 2-0 up we weren't able to control the match. Our attacks from the back weren't the way we usually expect them to be.

"We had problems the whole game and didn't really get the scoring chances we should have," added Loew.

"The game opened up even though we were ahead. That shouldn't be allowed to happen. We should have controlled it better. We lost a lot of balls and England, with their fast players, had more and more chances."

